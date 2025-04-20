DGP credits collective efforts of police personnel

Hyderabad: In view of publication of India Justice Report 2025 on Police Rankings, which ranked top position for Telangana State Police in the country, Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender, expressed pride in being part of such a high-performing police force.Telangana Police, India Justice Report, DGP Jitender, Police Rankings, SHOs Performance, Crime Investigation

During the meeting with Station House Officers (SHOs) on Saturday, DGP noted that Telangana achieved this ranking based on 32 key performance indicators such as training, reception, infrastructure, and other operational standards. He credited the collective efforts of the police personnel across the state for this recognition.

Jitender stressed the importance of maintaining this honour through even more efficient and disciplined work. He urged all SHOs to focus on improving their performance and to work with a clear objective of delivering justice to victims. Accepting complaints with sensitivity and ensuring thorough investigations are key to upholding the truth, he said.

DGP reminded officers that the police are here to protect and serve the public, and any failure in delivering justice would bring disrepute to the department. To monitor SHO performance, QR codes have been introduced at all police stations and the department is actively tracking their effectiveness. He also advised officers to familiarise themselves thoroughly with the functioning of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

The DGP encouraged officers to reflect on their performance by seeking honest feedback from their families and those around them. He advised them to align their work with public expectations and strive to earn recognition as outstanding officers. Additional DGP (Law & Order) Mahesh Bhagwat, emphasised that SHOs must act responsibly and build a good reputation both among the public and within the department. He also pointed out that Telangana Police personnel are among the better-paid in the country and urged them to stay away from corrupt practices that could damage the image of the force.