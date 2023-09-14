Dharna in Mulugu district center to protest illegal arrests of BJP state president G Kishan Reddy

Mulugu: A dharna program was organized in Mulugu district center under the leadership of Mulugu mandal president Immadi Rakesh Yadav to protest the illegal arrest of BJP state president G Kishan Reddy against the orders of Bharatiya Janata Party state. Chintalapudi Bhaskar Reddy, president of Bharatiya Janata Party, Mulugu district, who was the chief guest of the program, said that under the state leadership of the BJP, a 24-hour fast was organized yesterday to provide unemployment benefits to the unemployed.





He said that the state government's illegal arrest of Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhara Rao by the BJP state president before 24 hours of the initiation is a shame on the state government. CM KCR who said that the state government will give unemployment benefit to the unemployed in the 2018 election in the state of Telangana said that even today he is deceiving the Telangana unemployed community by not giving unemployment benefits said that today Telangana state government will commit suicide without releasing the notifications given by the Telangana state government to the students and causing various problems to the unemployed He said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party held a 24-hour fast yesterday on behalf of the students and the unemployed, it was the credit of the state government to disrupt the protest and put it under house arrest.



He said that Bharatiya Janata Party will always stand by the students. Bharatiya Janata Party is coming in the state said that Mulugu Assembly Convener Sirikonda Balaram, District Vice Presidents Bhukya Jawaharlal District Secretary Seelamantula Ravindra Chari District Office Secretary Challuri Mahender District Publicity Secretary Donthi Reddy Ravi Reddy are senior leaders of the districtPorika Uttam Kumar Yuva Morcha District President Kota Surender BJP District Leaders Gugulothu Swaroop Gatla Srinivas Reddy Donthi Reddy Srinivas Reddy Eruva Papanna Weeraboina Hemadri District General Secretary Gummadi Laxman District Secretary Kallaku Praveen BJP Mandal Leaders Ramanna BaikaniMahender BJYM District Leaders Rakesh Social Media Co Convenor Srinivas Suresh Sai and others participated