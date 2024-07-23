Dhupa, Deepa, Naivedya Archaka Association Appoints New District President.

Gadwal : In a significant move to uplift and organize the community of temple priests, the Dhupa Deepa Naivedya Archaka Association has appointed Chakravarti Achari as the President of the Jogulamba Gadwal District Priests' Association. The appointment letter was presented by Vasu Deva Sharma, the State President of the association, in a ceremony held in Aiza town of Alampur Taluka.





Chakravarti Achari, the Chief Priest of Sri Dhanwanthari Venkateswara Swami Temple in Uttanur, was honored for his dedication and hard work. He has been instrumental in advocating for the rights and welfare of temple priests, particularly those serving in ancient temples in remote villages. His efforts included securing minimum wages for priests who traditionally performed their duties for meager or no compensation.





The appointment ceremony saw the presence of esteemed guests, including State Chief Secretary Anna Vajjula Prasad Sharma and Vanaparthi District President Laxman. They lauded Achari’s contributions and expressed confidence in his leadership abilities to further the association's mission.



The Dhupa Deepa Naivedya Archaka Association, under the previous government, had initiated efforts to bring temple priests into formal roles, offering them dignified positions and wages. The recent appointment of Achari as the district president is seen as a continuation of these efforts, aiming to provide better support and recognition to temple priests across the district.



In his acceptance speech, Chakravarti Achari expressed his gratitude for the appointment and reiterated his commitment to working tirelessly for the welfare of his fellow priests. He emphasized the need for continued support from the government and the community to ensure that temple priests receive fair treatment and opportunities for development.



The event marks a new chapter for the Dhupa Deepa Naivedya Archaka Association in Jogulamba Gadwal District, with hopes for significant improvements in the working conditions and recognition of temple priests under Achari’s leadership.

