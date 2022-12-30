Differences between woman & in-law claims 3 lives in Adilabad

Adilabad: In a sad incident, the differences between a woman and her in-laws claimed lives of three persons including kids after they sustained injuries after the woman tried to kill herself and her two daughters by setting them on fire in Ichoda mandal centre on Thursday evening.



Echoda police said that the deceased persons were Vedasri (23), the wife of Prashant and her daughters Pragna (5) and Vennela (3).

Vedasri received over 50 per cent burns when she doused herself with kerosene and set herself ablaze after attempting to kill Pragna and Vennela by immolating. Death was instant for Vedasri.

Some neighbours noticed smoke emanating from the house and alerted her family members who rushed to the spot and immediately rushed Pragna and Vennela to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad, but the two girls died while undergoing treatment.

It is learnt that Vedasri and her in-laws were at loggerheads over some petty issue. In a fit of rage, she attempted to commit suicide after trying to kill her daughters. Eventually, the woman and her two daughters died.

She was married to Prasanth, a private employee from Pippiri village in Bazarhathnoor in 2015. She and Prasthanth were living separately in Echoda mandal headquarters for the past few years, triggering differences.