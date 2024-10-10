DIG asks cops to adhere to rules

Gadwal: Jogulamba Zone DIG L S Chauhan inspected the Alampur Circle Office, Itikyala Police Station, DSP office, and the district police headquarters. SP T Srinivas Rao accompanied him.

The DIG inspected all important records such as the Circle Information Book, Crime Digest Register, Government Property Register, and Petition Register. He emphasized the importance of immediate response to Dial 100 calls. He directed Alampur CI Ravi Babu to ensure 24x7 patrolling with Blue Colts and patrol cars. He also advised the CI to frequently inspect police stations in the circle and closely monitor the staff’s performance. At Itikyala PS, he reviewed daily maintenance records such as the General Diary, Duty Roster, Village Roster, Suspect Check Register, and various other registers.

During his visit to the DSP office in Gadwal, Chauhan reviewed records related to SC/ST atrocity cases and other important documentation. He inspected several registers, including the Crime Register, Grave Case Register, Minor PR Register, and FSL Report Register. He also examined the performance registers of the SHE Team and emphasized maintaining records effectively.

DIG Chauhan stressed the importance of implementing the 5S methodology and functional vertical management in all police stations and circle offices. He directed that SI and CI officers to frequently review ongoing cases and conduct regular meetings to monitor progress.

At district police officer, the DIG He reviewed records from various sections such as SB, DCRB, A and B Sections, Headquarter Platoon Records, Administrative Store Records, Bell of Arms Records, MT Section, Home Guards Register, and Dog Squad records. SP Srinivas Rao provided detailed information on the district police’s efforts to maintain peace and security.

The event was attended by DSP K Satyanarayana, AO Satish Kumar, Armed Forces DSP Narender Rao, Alampur CI Ravi Babu, Shantinagar CI Nageshwar Reddy, and others.