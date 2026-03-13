Digital health cards to 60L people soon: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the state government started compiling the health data of 60 lakh people who would get digital health cards soon.

The government would also provide life insurance to 1.30 crore families, the Chief Minister said, adding that the government spent Rs 1,800 crore for Aarogyasri scheme and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to provide medical care free of cost to the poorer sections in the state this year.

The health data will be prepared by using 20 years of Aarogyasri scheme, the Chief Minister said, adding that the state government was focusing on cancer prevention also and appointed noted oncologist Dr Nori Dattatreya as the state Advisor.

Inaugurating new Medicover Hospitals in Financial District in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy expressed concern over increasing the cost of medical care and the common man facing hardships to avail treatment at an affordable price. In view of the shortage of medical care professionals, the Chief Minister emphasized that the doctors working in the private hospitals should also render their service in the government hospitals for at least one month every year. The Chief Minister said that the government was spending Rs 10,000 crore for the construction and infrastructure of Osmania and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospitals.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the medical profession should not be mechanical and it needs to be service oriented. Underlining the importance of the pharma industry in Hyderabad, he said 40 per cent of the country's pharma products are made in the historic city. “We are proud that three out of 10 Covid vaccines were produced from Hyderabad’s Genome Valley,” he explained.

Revanth Reddy remembered that former chief ministers Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy and PV Narasimha Rao laid the foundation for the development of Hyderabad by introducing liberal policies. Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu completed the Hi-Tech City and turned it into an IT hub, he added.

Further, the Chief Minister said that the government was making efforts to bring changes in the education system with an aim to provide quality education. “We will introduce nursery to 12th class standard from the next academic year,” the Chief Minister announced. The Telangana public schools will also be established providing quality breakfast, meals and transport for the students. A decision whether to provide transportation to the students at the government schools free of cost or a 50 per cent concessional transport facility will be taken soon,” he said. We are also setting up a skills university to enhance skills among students. If education is provided, there is no need to provide welfare schemes, he added.