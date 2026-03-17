Digital Learning Centre inaugurated at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalayam in Khammam

Khammam: A Digital Learning Centre (Computer Lab) was inaugurated at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalayam on Monday in association with the Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence, marking a significant step towards strengthening digital education among students in the region.

The initiative was aimed at equipping students with essential computer skills and providing access to modern technology for learning. The facility was supported by Growel, while the computers were sponsored by Regal Rexnord in collaboration with Abhaya Foundation.

On the occasion, the Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence also launched its third service centre at Guttala Bazar under the presidentship of Devaki Vasudeva Rao. The centre is expected to extend educational and community support activities in the locality.

Several dignitaries attended the programme as chief guests, including Shivanadhula Srinivas, Guguloth Shyam Kumar and corporator Donvan Saraswathi Ravi Nayak.