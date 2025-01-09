Disability can be identified and prevented in the early stages -DMHO Dr. K.V. Swarajya Lakshmi

Nagar Kurnool: A training program was organized on Thursday at the Nagarkurnool District Collector’s conference hall by the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Hyderabad, in collaboration with the District Medical and Health Department and the Welfare Department. The program was conducted for ANMs, ASHA workers, and Anganwadi teachers and was inaugurated by District Medical and Health Officer Dr. K.V. Swarajya Lakshmi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi stated that creating awareness among the public and taking proper precautions can prevent disabilities. Identifying disabilities in the early stages and providing appropriate treatment can help overcome them. She emphasized that frontline workers such as ANMs, ASHA workers, and Anganwadi teachers play a crucial role in this process.

Awareness kits, including flipbooks and calendars, were distributed to the participants. State Trainer Hrushikesh Deshpande explained that disabilities can be prevented by taking necessary precautions and conducting tests during pregnancy, delivery, and postnatal care. He also stressed that identifying disabilities in the initial stages and providing appropriate treatments such as surgeries, assistive devices, special training, and speech therapy can help manage and overcome disabilities effectively.

The program was attended by Deputy DMHO Dr. Venkat Das, District Immunization Officer Dr. Ravi Kumar, State Trainers Hrushikesh Deshpande, Gautham Raj, Anil Kumar, DPO Renayya, Vaccine Store Manager Kumar, and HEOs Rajesh and Niranjan.





