Disqualification case: BRS to move HC against Speaker’s verdict

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Speaker has made mockery of the Constitution by letting the MLAs go scot free in the disqualification case, BRS senior leader B Vinod Kumar on Friday said that the Election Commission of India should take the Speaker’s ruling seriously and also announced approaching High Court to challenge the verdict.

Addressing a press conference here, Vinod Kumar said that they were awaiting copies of the Speaker’s verdict. Although they filed a petition two years ago, the Speaker delivered the verdict only now.

The Anti-Defection Law was incorporated into the 10th Schedule of the Constitution in 1985—during the tenure of Rajiv Gandhi—through the 53rd Constitutional Amendment. The Anti-Defection Law is being undermined, said Vinod Kumar.

The BRS leader said that the original legislation stipulated that if one-third of the members defected to another party, they would not face disqualification. In 2003—when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister—the law was amended to state that disqualification would not apply if two-thirds of the members switched parties.