Disqualification of turncoat MLAs: SC disposes of pleas of BRS legislators

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of Bharat Rashtra Samithi legislators’ disqualification petitions relating to 10 turncoat legislators, after Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar took a decision on Wednesday on the remaining two MLAs facing charges under the anti-defection law.

The hearing on non-compliance with the apex court’s orders of July 31, 2025, pertaining to the disqualification petitions, came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Augastine George Masih on Thursday.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared on behalf of the office of the Speaker. Singhvi argued that since the Speaker had taken up hearing and a decision on the disqualification petitions, the issue per se has been solved.

The Court agreed with the argument of Singhvi and said that since the hearing has been completed and since the Speaker has taken a decision; there is no need for continuing the hearing and announced disposal of the petitions. The apex court has asked the Speaker's office to publish the orders of the Speaker by Friday and other documents required within four days’ time.

BRS MLAs such as Padi Kaushik Reddy, KP Vivekananda and BJLP leader A Maheshwar Reddy had approached the Supreme Court alleging that the Speaker deliberately delayed his verdict on the disqualification petitions and filed contempt petitions. Responding to this the Supreme Court had asked the Speaker to take a decision, giving time to take up the hearing. The apex court had warned the Speaker to either take a decision or face contempt. Noticeably, just a day before the SC’s final hearing, the Speaker disposed of petitions against BRS MLAs Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari.

Previously the Speaker gave a clean chit to BRS MLAs including T Prakash Goud (Rajendranagar), Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy (Gadwal), Kale Yadaiah (Chevella), Gudem Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru), Pocharam Srinivas Reddy (Banswada), Tellam Venkat Rao (Bhadrachalam), Arikepudi Gandhi (Serilingampally) and M Sanjay Kumar (Jagtial).

The BRS leaders had filed a petition against 10 MLAs who joined the Congress and sought their disqualification.

With the Supreme Court disposing of petitions, the 10 MLAs facing charges under the anti-defection law have got a big relief. However, the BRS has decided to challenge the verdict of the Speaker. The party’s working president KT Rama Rao said that they have decided to challenge the verdict of the Speaker in the High Court.