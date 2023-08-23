Dissent in BRS comes to fore in districts, city

Hyderabad: Despite taking necessary care not to change many sitting MLAs and the efforts made by BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to prepare the party leaders to prevent any dissent in the party post announcement of the list of candidates, within hours of making the list public, unhappy leaders have raised a banner of revolt. Some have joined the Congress on Monday night, while some are contemplating to switch over to the Congress or the BJP.

Sitting MLA from Khanapur in Nirmal District Rekha Naik is set to join the Congress. She even questioned the decision of KCR to give party ticket to Bhukya Johnson Naik. She alleged that Johnson is a converted Christian and hence cannot be given the ticket under ST quota. She further alleged that the only consideration was that he was a friend of IT Minister K T Rama Rao.

In Khammam, former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao is holding meetings with his followers. Possibility of his joining the Congress is not ruled out. Even BJP leaders have reached out to him, sources said.

The BRS faces dissension not only in the districts but also in the heart of the city. While D Sudheer Reddy’s name has been announced as the candidate from L B Nagar, Ram Mohan Goud who was also in the race is upset over the decision of KCR and is mulling two options. One to join another party or to contest as a rebel BRS candidate. Sources say that Goud has the potential to play spoil sport.

In Uppal, sitting MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy has decided to wait till September 3 as there is a marriage in the family. He would hold a meeting with his followers after that and take a decision on his next step. He along with former Mayor Bonthu Ramamohan had met K Kavitha and represented that he be considered as he has been with the party even during the agitation period.

In Station Ghanpur, former Dy CM T Rajaiah broke down as party gave ticket to Kadiyam Srihari. However, he said, he would abide by party’s decision.

In the Kodad Assembly constituency of Nalgonda district, K Shashidhar Reddy, who was denied a ticket, is also planning to quit the party.

The next 15 days will be crucial for the party as the fence sitters would decide on their next course of action during the first week of September.