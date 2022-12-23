Distributing Kurkure packets is not development: KTR to Kishan

Hyderabad: Minister KT Rama Rao, asserted that Union Minister Kishan Reddy had no moral legitimacy to address the growth and development of Hyderabad.



KTR alleged that Kishan Reddy has been spreading lies after seeing the Telangana government's development on all aspects in the city.



He also said that Union Minister being a citizen of Hyderabad city failed to bring funds towards it from the Centre. KTR asked the Union Minister to reveal the contribution of the Centre towards the State while comparing with the State government.

Taking a strong dig at the Union Minister, State IT Minister mocked at him stating that development did not mean distribution of Kurkure packets (during lockdown) or inauguration of passenger lifts at Secunderabad Railway Station.



The failure of the Union Minister to secure funding from the federal government for Telangana's flood situation has forced KTR to label him as helpless. KTR had asked Kishan Reddy to inform the general public of the contributions he has made to his Secunderabad constituency using Central Fund.