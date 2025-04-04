Live
Distribution of School Uniforms, Bags, and Shoes to Students of Puljala Village
On the occasion of his birthday, Rajavardhan Reddy (ASI), a native of Puljala village in Nagarkurnool Mandal, generously donated white school uniforms, school bags, and shoes to the students of the local Government Primary School.
Mandal Educational Officer (MEO) Bhaskar Reddy attended the event as the chief guest and personally handed over the uniforms, bags, and shoes to the students.
Speaking on the occasion, MEO Bhaskar Reddy praised the noble gesture, stating that such acts of service are highly commendable and greatly contribute to the development of students. He emphasized that the spirit of service is a truly admirable path.
ZPHS Mantati Complex HM Tirupati Reddy, school Headmaster Sreekanth, and several others participated in the program and appreciated Rajavardhan Reddy for his thoughtful contribution.