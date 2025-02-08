District Additional Collector Directs Immediate Delivery of CMR Rice

Gadwal: District Additional Collector Lakshminarayana has directed rice millers to ensure the immediate delivery of Custom Milled Rice (CMR).

On Friday, he held a review meeting in his chamber at the IDOC office with 37 rice millers to discuss the delivery of Kharif 2024-25 paddy. During the meeting, he instructed all rice millers to process and supply the stored paddy without any delay. He emphasized that the timely supply of CMR rice is crucial to ensuring uninterrupted food security for the poor under government welfare schemes.

The Additional Collector specifically stressed the efficient delivery of fine rice to meet distribution requirements. He also directed the millers to promptly provide any pending bank guarantees related to the Kharif 2024-25 procurement.

Furthermore, he instructed District Task Force (DT) officials to regularly inspect the stored paddy in each rice mill to prevent any delays or discrepancies in the supply process.

The meeting was attended by District Supply Officer (DSO) Swami Kumar, District Manager Vimala, rice millers, and other officials.