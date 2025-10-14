Live
- Avika Gor says playing Anandi in ‘Balika Vadhu’ gave her a unique place in every household
- BJP questions Trinamool govt’s decision to seek donations for landslide-affected North Bengal
- TPCC chief hopes positive verdict in Supreme Court over BC reservations
- Will use New Delhi game as a stepping stone to improve in Tests, says WI skipper Chase
- Indian envoy felicitates educator as Hindi teaching takes root in China's Shanghai
- Babil Khan shares a cryptic post hinting at life’s uncertainties days after revealing he is battling depression
- Women's WC: Malki, Piumi come in as Sri Lanka opt to bat against New Zealand
- WHO report urges countries to invest more in primary health care to tackle future pandemics
- Facebook Revives Local Job Listings, Takes Aim at LinkedIn with Community-Focused Hiring Feature
- Government’s landmark GST reform fuels all-time high demand for Health and Term insurance on Policybazaar
District Collector Adarsh Surabhi personally inspected the Government Girls Junior College and inspected it.
On Tuesday, the District Collector made a surprise inspection of the Government Girls Junior College in the district headquarters. He instructed the...
On Tuesday, the District Collector made a surprise inspection of the Government Girls Junior College in the district headquarters. He instructed the college principal to bring the toilets that were not being used despite being constructed in the college into use.
Speaking, the Collector ordered that better facilities be provided to the students of the Government Girls Junior College. The Collector, who expressed his displeasure over some students being made to sit outside in the college, suggested that the students be made to sit in the classroom. He wanted steps to be taken to ensure that the students do not face any inconvenience in the matter of toilets and classrooms.
Similarly, when the staff brought the construction of additional classrooms to the attention of the Collector, the Collector inquired with the EWIDC engineering officials about the cost of the construction.
The college principal, engineering officials, staff, and others were with the Collector.