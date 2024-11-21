Live
District Collector Adarsh Surabhi wants disabled people to be inspired by the perseverance and hard work of the disabled
On Thursday, to commemorate the World Day of Disabled Persons on December 3, the District Welfare Department organized a sports competition for the disabled at the Government Boys' High School sports ground, and the District Collector participated as the chief guest.
Wanaparthy District: On Thursday, to commemorate the World Day of Disabled Persons on December 3, the District Welfare Department organized a sports competition for the disabled at the Government Boys' High School sports ground, and the District Collector participated as the chief guest.
Tricycle running, chase, carrom, and short foot games competitions were organized, and the Collector flagged off the tricycle competition.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that every person suffers from disability at some point, and in achieving goals, it is not just a disability, but an impossible one.
He said that disabled people should also take the perseverance and self-confidence of the disabled as inspiration.
He informed that the Welfare Department will organize sports competitions for the disabled in the district on the lines of Para Olympics, and prizes will be given to the winning athletes and all those who participated in the sports on the World Disabled Day program to be held on December 3.
District Welfare Department Officer Lakshmamma, District Youth Sports Officer Sudheer Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Poornachander, Tehsildar Ramesh Reddy, members of the District Disabled Association, disabled athletes and others participated.