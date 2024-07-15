District Collector Badavath Santosh Visits Farmers' Fields and Inquires About Crops

Nagarkurnool: On Monday, District Collector Badavath Santosh visited the crop fields in Desi Itikyala village, within the Nagar Kurnool Mandal. He spoke with farmers Nagayya, Ramulu, and Shekhar Reddy, who are cultivating cotton and paddy crops, and examined their fields.

The Collector inquired about the number of acres under cultivation and the types of crops being grown by the farmers. He also gathered information about the supply of irrigation water, fertilizers, and seed names necessary for the crops. Additionally, he asked about the total acreage of different crops being cultivated in the village and the mandal.

Later, the Collector conducted a surprise inspection of the Srinivasa and Agro Gromore seed shops in Nagar Kurnool town. He reviewed the seed and urea stock registers and examined the registers detailing the sale of seeds and urea to farmers. The Collector specifically looked into the UK cotton variety seeds, which are predominantly used in the district. He also inquired about the stock details of fertilizers and seeds needed by the farmers.

Accompanying the Collector were District Agriculture Officer Chandrasekhar, Nagar Kurnool Divisional Agriculture Officer Ramesh Babu, and Nagar Kurnool Mandal Agriculture Officer Narmada.