District Collector Orders Millers to Supply 40 Metric Tons of Rice Per Day to FCI for Next 20 Days

On Thursday, a review was conducted on the delivery of rice with the officials of the Civil Supplies Department in the Collector's Chamber. A review was conducted by the millers on how much grain has been handed over to the rice mill so far and how much grain is yet to be given.
D.T. said that there is still a lot of grain to be given from the district to the Food Corporation of India and Civil Supply Department, so steps should be taken to give rice at the rate of 40 metric tons. per day for the next 20 days. Ordered s. 15 metric tons . of rice per day. As per K's civil supply officer, D.M should take responsibility for civil supply and the remaining 25 matric terms three rice responsibilities were assigned to three DT's.
He said that incentives will be given to the mills that give good rice, and the rice mills that do not give will be blacklisted.
40 metric tons per day regardless of holiday. It is suggested to take steps to ensure that K's grain goes to FCI.
Additional Collector Revenue M. Nagesh, District Civil Supply Officer Vishwanath, D.m. Sheikh Irfan, D.T.s, Tehsildar Madan Mohan participated.