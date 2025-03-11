District Collector Urges Masons to Ensure High-Quality Construction of Indiramma Houses

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh emphasized that masons should effectively utilize training programs to enhance their skills and ensure the construction of Indiramma houses with the highest quality standards.

On Tuesday, the District Collector participated in a training program for masons conducted under the supervision of the National Academy of Construction (NAC) at the old Collector’s office premises. The program is being organized in collaboration with the Telangana State Government and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme to ensure the quality construction of Indiramma houses.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector stated that the government is providing Rs. 5 lakh for the construction of each Indiramma house and is also offering training to masons to ensure high-quality construction. He stressed the importance of masons in the construction process and encouraged them to participate in the training to learn cost-effective and high-quality building techniques.

He further mentioned that the government is providing financial assistance of Rs. 300 per day to every mason attending the six-day training program. The training aims to educate participants on modern construction techniques, efficient material usage, and safety standards. He urged the trainees to share the knowledge gained with fellow masons to improve overall construction quality.

As part of the event, the District Collector distributed T-shirts and tool kits to the masons and urged them to take responsibility and work with commitment to ensure durable and high-standard houses.

The event was attended by Project Director of the Housing Department Bhaskar, DE Narendra, AE Prakash, NAC officer Shiva Shankar, along with several masons and other officials.