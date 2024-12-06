Live
Just In
District Congress Committee Celebrates Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Legacy on His 68th Death Anniversary
KURNOOL : The District Congress Committee held a solemn observance of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's 68th death anniversary at the district party office, where President Parigela Muralikrishna lauded Ambedkar’s monumental contributions as the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.
During the commemoration, Muralikrishna extolled Ambedkar’s pivotal role in shaping the Constitution post-independence, highlighting his efforts to uplift Dalits, tribals, and other marginalized communities. "He studied various constitutions from around the world and crafted one that fundamentally changed the fate of the underprivileged in India," he stated.
Muralikrishna characterized Ambedkar as a significant intellectual force, a legal and social reformer, and the first Union Law Minister whose initiatives played a vital role in abolishing untouchability. "He is not just a great person from the lower classes who achieved higher education; he is one of the greatest intellectuals in the world," he added, referring to Ambedkar’s vision for rebuilding India.
The day’s events commenced with Congress leaders paying homage by garlanding Ambedkar’s portrait at the District Congress party office. The tribute continued at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's bronze statue located at the old bus stand, where party workers gathered to remember his legacy.
Among those present were former MLC M. Sudhakar Babu, Kurnool City Congress President Sheikh Jilani Bhasha, and other notable Congress leaders including Damodaram Radhakrishna, K. Venkata Reddy, Dr. M.D. Subhan, and District INTUC President B. Bathukanna. The gathering not only paid respects to Ambedkar but also fostered a spirit of unity and dedication among party workers as they discussed continuing his legacy of social reform and equality.