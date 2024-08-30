District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi Reviews Dry Day Implementation

Nagar Kurnool : District Medical and Health Officer, Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi, reviewed the Dry Day program being conducted by medical staff in Ambedkar Colony, under the jurisdiction of Nagarkurnool Municipality. During the inspection, she addressed the medical staff, emphasizing that every individual should keep their surroundings clean and ensure that no stagnant water remains near their homes.





She instructed the medical staff to visit every house in the colony, check for any stagnant water, and raise awareness on preventing mosquito bites. She further suggested ensuring strict observance of Dry Day once a week. In Ambedkar Colony, oil balls were placed in areas of stagnant water. While speaking to the residents of Ambedkar Colony, Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi explained that mosquito bites can lead to seasonal diseases like dengue and malaria. She advised them to ensure that no stagnant water remains in unused containers, flower pots, or refrigerators, and to clean these regularly to prevent mosquito breeding. She also urged everyone to use mosquito nets to prevent bites.





She highlighted the importance of taking measures to control the spread of mosquitoes in order to prevent seasonal diseases like malaria and dengue. Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi assured the residents that medical staff are always available, and urged them to consult the medical personnel immediately if any symptoms of fever appear. She also mentioned that all tests are available at the primary health centers and advised people not to worry. Present at the event were Deputy DMHO Dr. Venkat Das, District Immunization Officer Dr. Ravi Kumar Naik, Dr. Pradeep, NHM DPO Renayya, Assistant Malaria Officer R. Srinivasulu, along with medical staff.







