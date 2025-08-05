District SP Hands Over Corpus Fund and Widow Pension to Deceased Police Officer’s Family

Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, extended financial support to the bereaved family of a deceased police officer by handing over Corpus Fund and Widow Pension cheques as part of the police welfare initiatives.

The officer in question, U. Srinivasulu, who was serving as an ARPC (Armed Reserve Police Constable) at the Armed Forces Police Office, passed away in August 2020 due to COVID-19 complications. To assist his family, the District SP presented a cheque of ₹49,800 under the Corpus Fund and a cheque of ₹10,000 under the Widow Pension Scheme.

During the occasion, SP T. Srinivasa Rao personally inquired about the family's well-being and the educational status of the officer’s children. He assured that the police department will continue to stand by the families of personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty, and emphasized the commitment to their welfare.

The SP also instructed the office’s Administrative Officer to take necessary steps to ensure that all remaining benefits due to the family are processed and disbursed at the earliest.

The event was attended by Administrative Officer Satish, Superintendent Nagamani, and Swathi, wife of the late U. Srinivasulu.