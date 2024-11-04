Live
- Australia: Search underway for boy swept out to sea in Sydney
- US: Six injured as storms hit Oklahoma
- India re-elected President of 120-nation International Solar Alliance
- India re-elected President of 120-nation International Solar Alliance
- MLA Jeevan Reddy Writes Letter to Chief Minister Revanth
- Samson was involved in our decision process: Dravid on Rajasthan's retention strategy
- RG Kar protest: 80 bodies together form ‘Abhaya Manch’ to continue movement
- District SP Ravula Girdhar Rao IPS Announces Implementation of Section 30, 30(A) of Police Act 1861
- Zomato CEO clarifies over button mushrooms labelled with ‘future packing date’
- Warangal as 2nd capital: Ponguleti
Just In
District SP Ravula Girdhar Rao IPS Announces Implementation of Section 30, 30(A) of Police Act 1861
Highlights
Wanaparthy District Superintendent of Police, Rao Ravula Girdhar IPS, announced that Section 30 and 30(A) of the Police Act 1861 will be enforced throughout the district from November 1 to 30.
Wanaparthy District Superintendent of Police, Rao Ravula Girdhar IPS, announced that Section 30 and 30(A) of the Police Act 1861 will be enforced throughout the district from November 1 to 30.
In a statement, SP Girdhar warned that without prior police permission, no person, public representative, or organization should organize or participate in:
Dharnas (protests), Rasta Roko(roadblockades),Processions,Public meetings,Rallies,Conventions
He cautioned that any activity disrupting public peace, causing damage to public property, or violating the law would invite stern legal action.
The public, public representatives, and organization leaders are requested to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS