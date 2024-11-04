District SP Ravula Girdhar Rao IPS Announces Implementation of Section 30, 30(A) of Police Act 1861

Wanaparthy District Superintendent of Police, Rao Ravula Girdhar IPS, announced that Section 30 and 30(A) of the Police Act 1861 will be enforced throughout the district from November 1 to 30.

In a statement, SP Girdhar warned that without prior police permission, no person, public representative, or organization should organize or participate in:

Dharnas (protests), Rasta Roko(roadblockades),Processions,Public meetings,Rallies,Conventions

He cautioned that any activity disrupting public peace, causing damage to public property, or violating the law would invite stern legal action.

The public, public representatives, and organization leaders are requested to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order.