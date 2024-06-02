District SP Rohit Raju IPS congratulated the people of the district, police officers and staff on Telangana Independence Day

Bhadradri Kothagudem: District SP Rohit Raju IPS unfurled the national flag at the office of District SP in celebration of Telangana Independence Day. After that, the SP wished Telangana Independence Day to the people of the district, police officers and staff. He said that the development will accelerate only when there is a peaceful environment. He said that they will be tough on the communal insurgent forces, provide reassurance to the common people and provide the same services to all the people without any discrimination. Officers and staff Work more responsibly to the people of the districtIt is suggested to bring a good name to the police department by providing better services.

Additional SP Operations T. Saimanohar, Trainee ASP Vikrant Singh IPS, DSPs Rahman, Satish Kumar, Mallaya Swamy, CIs Venkateswarlu, Nagaraju, Karunakar, Ramesh, Sivaprasad, Satyanarayana, Mutyam Ramesh, RIs Sudhakar, Ravi, Narasimha Rao, Krishna Rao, Lal Babu, Nageswara Rao, ESL, Police OfficeOfficials, police personnel and others participated.