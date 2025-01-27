District SP T. Srinivas Rao IPS Addresses Public Grievances and Honors Officers for Outstanding Service

Gadwal: In an effort to ensure that the public can utilize police services without fear or the involvement of any third parties, and to resolve complaints according to the law, District SP Mr. T. Srinivas Rao IPS stated that the police department is committed to providing transparent and accessible services to the public.

As part of the "Praja Vani" program, the District SP received 7 complaints today from different areas in the district, including Gadwal, Alampur, and Shanti Nagar, in the presence of the respective Circle Inspectors (CIs). The SP inquired about the actions taken on the complaints received by the police stations and directed the concerned Sub-Inspectors (SIs) to resolve the issues in accordance with the law, offering appropriate suggestions to the Circle Inspectors.

During the event, the SP emphasized the importance of the public being able to approach the police directly, without fear of exploitation or middlemen, ensuring their issues are addressed according to legal procedures. He also highlighted that the police force will continue to work tirelessly to maintain law and order while being accessible to the public and actively engaging in community outreach and awareness programs.

The SP assured that complaints related to public issues would be directly received during the weekly "Praja Vani" program every Monday, ensuring swift and appropriate action on each matter.

Among the 7 complaints received today, 4 were related to land disputes, 1 regarding plot encroachment, and 2 concerning other issues. The SP directed the Circle Inspectors and their teams to take the necessary actions to address these grievances.

Additionally, on the occasion of Republic Day 2024, the state government recognized 9 officers from the district with Excellence and Outstanding Service Medals. Of these, 8 officers were honored yesterday during Republic Day celebrations by District SP Mr. T. Srinivas Rao IPS. Today, the SP presented a Service Medal to Alampur CI Mr. Ravi Babu at his office. Furthermore, Shanti Nagar CI Mr. Tata Babu and Alampur CI Mr. G. Ravi Babu were awarded Certificates of Appreciation for their excellent service, also during the Republic Day festivities.

The event was attended by DSP Mr. Y. Mogilayya and other dignitaries.