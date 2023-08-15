Do you want to lure voters with money by selling govt lands: Kishan’s poser to CM

Hyderabad: State BJP chief and Union Minster G Kishan Reddy on Monday came down heavily criticising that the State government selling lands as ‘complete abuse of power’.

Addressing the media here, he asked people to think how the government is selling public lands in auction to private individuals at many places, like Kokapet. But, it says “no lands and space to construct double bedroom houses to the poor. Also, no lands for the Central government entities to take up development activities like expansion of railway stations, Cherlapally railway terminal, tribal museum.”

Reddy said the government allocated 10 acres for the Congress party; why not to the poor?, He alleged that both the Congress and BRS colluded and illegally took lands worth hundreds of crore in the name of allotment to parties. An acre of land is worth Rs 100 crore in Kokapet;11 acres was allocated by the government. “The BJP will come to power in the State after four months; we will cancel the land taken by BRS and Congress parties,” he asserted.

Reddy said lands should be protected for future generations. If selling of lands continues there will not be even an acre left with the government. Flaying BRS double standards in policies, he said the party leaders talk one thing while in the Opposition and take quite a different stand while in power. ‘BRS leaders are adopting dual policies’. He alleged the CM’s family was accumulating land in the name of its followers and benamis. Farmhouses are being built. But they are selling lands that are useful to people. Later, he felicitated film actor Jayasudha who came to the office for the first time after joining the party.