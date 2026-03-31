Doctor hails govt ban on toxic paraquat

Mahabubnagar: Dr Raghu Suprith Reddy has expressed his appreciation for the Telangana government’s decision to ban Paraquat, a highly toxic substance. He stated that the move is a significant step toward protecting public health and saving lives.

He explained that Paraquat has no specific antidote, and once it enters the human body, it can quickly lead to multi-organ dysfunction and death. Having worked in intensive care, he said he has personally witnessed the severe and often fatal consequences of Paraquat poisoning, particularly among young people. In recent years, several sudden deaths of youth in Telangana have been linked to Paraquat consumption. In this context, the government’s decision to impose a two-month ban on the chemical is both timely and commendable, he said. He also urged the government to consider extending the ban further if required.

Dr. Raghu Suprith Reddy conveyed his heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble Chief Minister, the Cabinet, and public representatives for taking a proactive step to safeguard public health. He especially thanked MLA Mr. Yennam Srinivas Reddy for extending his support on this issue. He noted that medical professionals and agricultural experts have long been raising concerns over the dangers of Paraquat, and the government’s decision would help prevent avoidable deaths and promote safer agricultural practices.