Doctors remove ring from five-month-old's throat in Nizamabad
A five-month-old boy swallowed ring while playing which stuck in his throat. After non-stop cry of the baby, his parents took him to a hospital.
The doctors examined the baby and found the ring in the x-ray report. A surgery was performed to remove the ring from the baby's throat. His condition is stated to be stable. The boy was named a Yasin.
22 Dec 2019 9:20 AM GMT