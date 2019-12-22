Trending :
Doctors remove ring from five-month-old's throat in Nizamabad

Doctors remove ring from five-month-old
Highlights

A five-month-old boy swallowed ring while playing which stuck in his throat. After non-stop cry of the baby, his parents took him to a hospital.

The doctors examined the baby and found the ring in the x-ray report. A surgery was performed to remove the ring from the baby's throat. His condition is stated to be stable. The boy was named a Yasin.

