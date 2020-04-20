Donors, NGOs not allowed to distribute food, ration to poor: Mayor

Hyderabad: From Tuesday onwards (April 21), donors and NGOs are not allowed to distribute food and ration to poor in Hyderabad city, said GHMC Mayor Dr. Bonthu Rammohan here on Monday.

The Mayor said that the purpose of lockdown was getting affected due to large gatherings without social distance at the distributing points organized by the individuals, organizations and NGOs. Stating that there was a threat of the virus spreading among people, the Mayor appealed the donors not to distribute food and essential items directly. He requested them to contact the GHMC or Police officials to distribute the same to the needy duly maintaining social distance.

Further, the Mayor announced that the passes issued in this regard earlier would be no more valid hereafter.

Rammohan also informed that GHMC was providing shelter to 4,608 orphans and those engaged in begging in 25 shelter homes. "GHMC it shifting the orphans and beggars to shelter homes, where food and medical check-up facilities are provided," he said.