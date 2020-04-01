Don't get panic, Minister G Jagadish Reddy urges people

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy urged the people of the erstwhile Nalgonda district not to be get panic over the participation of 54 persons in a religious programme at Nizamuddin Markaz Mazid in New Delhi and informed that all the 54 persons, including 31 from Nalgonda district, 12 from Yadadri-Bhongir and 11 from Suryapet district, were in quarantine centers and doing well under the care of medical professionals.



On Tuesday, the Minister reviewed the situation with the District Collectors of Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhongir over phone. He urged the people to extend their cooperation to the districts administrations to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

He appreciated the services of the officials of every department in making the lockdown a grand success and urged the people not to believe fake news being circulated on social media websites.