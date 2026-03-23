Dr Sadashivudu emerges as lifeline for cancer patients

Karimnagar: Ina remarkable story of perseverance and dedication, Dr Gundeti Sadashivudu, a medical oncologist from Huzurabad, rose from humble beginnings in a remote village to become a leading figure in cancer treatment, offering hope to countless patients.

Yellampalli, a small agrarian village under Godishala Panchayat near Huzurabad, had long remained underdeveloped, with limited infrastructure and basic amenities. With around 320 households and a population of nearly 1,320, the village lacked proper roads and transport facilities, forcing residents to depend on nearby towns for essential services.

Born into a poor Padmasali handloom worker family, Dr Sadashivudu overcame significant challenges to pursue education. His parents, Gundeti Ramachandram and Meenakshi, supported his academic journey despite financial constraints. He completed his schooling at Zilla Parishad School in Huzurabad in 1986 and pursued intermediate studies at Government Junior College in 1988. He later obtained his MBBS from Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada and completed his postgraduate degree in General Medicine from Kakatiya Medical College.

Currently serving as Professor and Head of the Department of Medical Oncology at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad, Dr Sadashivudu was recently appointed as the in-charge Director of MNJ Cancer Hospital, Red Hills. Over the past 18 years at NIMS, he has been instrumental in treating cancer patients and advancing oncology research. Recalling his early days, Dr Sadashivudu said the village had no proper school or infrastructure during his childhood. A teacher, Venkateswarlu, played a crucial role in shaping his future by teaching students in a cattle shed and inspiring them to pursue education as a path to a better life. Expressing gratitude, he said he would never forget his teacher’s guidance and hopes to give back to his village by supporting education and healthcare initiatives. He plans to offer financial assistance to meritorious students, organise cancer awareness camps, and provide free treatment to underprivileged patients in rural areas. Dr Sadashivudu’s wife, Dr Kiranta, an MD gynaecologist based in Hyderabad, also contributes significantly to healthcare by treating patients and teaching medical students. In addition to his clinical work, Dr Sadashivudu supervises advanced research facilities, including the Stem Cell Technologies and Regenerative Medicine Project Laboratory and the Central Research Laboratory at NIMS. He has authored and co-authored more than 80 research papers published in reputed national and international journals such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Indian Journal of Cancer, and JAMA Network Open. He is actively associated with the National Cancer Registry Programme under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and has presented his research at global platforms, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago. He has also undergone specialised training in bone marrow transplantation, molecular oncology, and research methodology both in India and abroad.