Dr. Sandhya Kiran Emphasizes Institutional Deliveries and Launch of NCD Screening at Jammi Chedu Sub-Center in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal:In a focused effort to strengthen maternal and community health services, Program Officer Dr. J. Sandhya Kiran visited the Jammi Chedu Sub-Center under the Upparu Primary Health Center limits in Jogulamba Gadwal district. During her inspection, she reviewed 36 sub-center records along with ASHA worker records and emphasized the importance of accurate and comprehensive documentation for effective implementation of health programs.

Dr. Sandhya Kiran stressed that every pregnant woman should be taken to Primary Health Centers (PHCs) or the District Hospital for institutional deliveries, ensuring both maternal and neonatal safety. She directed health workers to ensure that hemoglobin (Hb) levels of pregnant women remain within the safe range of 10 to 12 grams, through regular check-ups and nutritional support.

During her visit, she also highlighted the need for awareness and implementation of all health programs at the grassroots level. Special attention was given to programs such as mental health services, elderly care, NCD (Non-Communicable Diseases) follow-ups, and cancer screening. Dr. Sandhya Kiran instructed health staff to conduct cervical and breast cancer screenings effectively as part of routine health services at the district hospital.

A significant announcement was made regarding the launch of NCD screening in the district, targeting individuals aged 30 and above. She informed the staff to utilize the Village Health Register (VHR) to identify eligible individuals and ensure that screening is conducted for all, as a part of preventive healthcare measures.

This awareness and review program was attended by District NCD Program Coordinator Mr. Shyam Sundar, MLHP (Mid-Level Health Provider) Premalatha, ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) Shobharani, and several ASHA workers, who participated actively in the discussions and pledged to implement the instructions given.

The visit underscored the district health department’s commitment to improving maternal health, early disease detection, and promoting institutional deliveries in rural areas.