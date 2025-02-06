Dr Satinder Sartaj debuts his literary festival journey at InkReadible

Hyderabad: The great maestro of sufi music Dr Satinder Sartaj forayed into his journey with lit fests by reciting his latest poetry at the Novel Bunch’s third Writers Festival 2025, InkReadible, held at Infosys campus.

Interacting with who’s who of the city literary circle, Dr. Sartaj shared his poetic forays that he had penned early this year.

He read out his latest poems that he had not read out so far anywhere, beginning with “Tapsara: Jo Vi Hai”, “Uljhan”, “Mein nu Mannsi karna kehra saukha hai”, and others and received immense appreciation from the audience, with icing on the cake being his memorable iconic and soulful prayer “Sai”.