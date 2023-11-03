Live
Just In
Dr Veerapaneni Padma breaks down after losing ticket from BJP
Says that she was informed that her name was in the list till the last minute and now she is not able to figure out how the name changed
Hyderabad: Dr. Veerapaneni Padma, a member of the National Mahila Morcha executive committee of the BJP expressed her grief that the party did a grave injustice by denying a ticket.
She broke down and said that she was informed that her name was in the list till the last minute and now she is not able to figure out how the name changed. She said that decision-making by the superiors, ignoring the social groups, has made them upset. She said that the future course of action will be announced after consultation with the activists.
However, along with Dr. Veerapaneni Padma, Juthuri Keerthi Reddy and Aalapati Lakshminarayana from Jubilee Hills are also in the ticket race. All of them tried to get tickets by organizing party programmes.
Movie actress Jeevitha Rajasekhar also applied for the ticket, but she did not turn up in the constituency. From the beginning, the ticket was being stolen between four people and now it has been given to Deepak Reddy, she alleged. There is uncertainty among the aspirant's followers, she added.