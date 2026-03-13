Dream Start Rise Centre showcases rural students' creativity to JICA chief

Manthani/Peddapalli: Takuro Takeuchi, Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) India Office, visited the Dream Start Rise Innovation Centre in Manthani and interacted with government school students and teachers involved in grassroots innovation activities. During the visit, students presented a variety of prototypes designed to address challenges faced in their local communities. The projects mainly focused on sanitation, waste management, agriculture and everyday rural issues. Teachers mentoring the students explained how they guided them in identifying problems within their communities and developing practical, innovative solutions through hands-on learning.

Takeuchi appreciated the creativity and problem-solving abilities displayed by the students and commended the teachers for encouraging innovation at the school level. He said such initiatives help nurture curiosity and practical thinking among young learners.

The Dream Start Rise Innovation Centre has been established under the Dream Start Rise initiative implemented by the T-Works Foundation in Telangana. The programme was launched to promote innovation, technology education and maker culture among students across the State under the leadership of IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Speaking on the occasion, Takeuchi said providing rural students with opportunities to learn innovation and maker skills could enable them to develop practical solutions to real-life problems within their communities.

Organisers said the visit of the JICA India Chief Representative reflected growing international interest in the rural innovation ecosystem that is gradually emerging in Telangana.