Drugs, fire arm and bullets seized during a raid at a drug party in Moinabad

RANGAREDDY: Almost five years after a sensational case created a flatter in the state wherein the then BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy accused the BJP leadership of "horse trading" against his own party involving him, the former was caught along with few other politicians by the police during a raid at his farm house in Moinabad on Saturday night.

It is learned that the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (Eagle) carried out a raid at a farm house owned by Rohit Reddy where allegedly a drug party is being organised.

The police took a few high ranking politicians and real estate businessmen among others into custody from the farm house that include Panjugula Rohit Reddy also known as Pilot Rohit Reddy and Putta Mahesh Kumar, a TDP MP from Eluru in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh state.

It is learned that few individuals resorted to open fire upon spotting the police at the scene. However, the police managed to control the situation. Later, the police team managed to seize drugs at the instance along with a revolver used to open fire and a few bullets.

According to police, a total six out of total eleven individuals arrested have been tested positive for drugs later during the investigation. TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy are among the detainees who were later tested positive for drugs.

Other individuals who were taken into custody include M.Ramesh, Shravan Kumar, Ritesh Reddy, Arjun Reddy, Namit Mishra, Vijay Krishna and Ravi.

It is said that the weakened party was organized by Pilot Rohit Reddy himself.

According to Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam, "Police sent all the individuals found positive with drugs for additional sample tests."

“The moment police steps into the farm house, a Delhi based real estate businessman Namit Sharma fired a round from a revolver belongs to Ritesh Reddy who is a younger brother of Rohit Reddy,” Gautam said.

“As further investigation into the incident is underway, the DCP further said, “legal action will be initiated against them after receiving the full reports."

In the year 2022, the then BRS MLA Rohith Reddy made sensational allegations against the BJP leadership, blaming that he was offered Rs 100 crores to leave BRS and bring other MLAs with him. Rohit was also alleged that he was threatened with criminal cases and raids if he didn't join the BJP.