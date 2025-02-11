Dy CM Bhatti urged to fulfil promises on strike period salary

Responding to concerns by the Telangana Samagra Shiksha Employees Union (TSSUS) state committee, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka assured the union representatives that the government is committed to resolving their issues.

On Monday, the committee members met Dy CM Bhatti at Praja Bhavan, Hyderabad, urging him to ex-pedite the implementation of promises made during the strike withdrawal. The delegation emphasized the need for financial matters to be discussed in the Cabinet Sub-Committee and requested budget allo-cations in the upcoming budget for the implementation of the revised pay scales.

Meanwhile, Bhatti also advised the committee to meet Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for further discus-sions.

Additionally, through the intervention of MLC Prof Kodandaram, the delegation met with Education Principal Secretary Yogita Rana at the Secretariat. They urged a swift resolution of issues related to strike period salary, financial, and non-financial concerns. Yogita assured the delegation that the file for strike period salary is ready and will be approved without any doubts. She also confirmed that all other pend-ing matters have been forwarded to the Cabinet Sub-Committee for further deliberation.