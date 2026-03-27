DYFI Assembly siege sparks tension as police swoop on leaders in dists

The “Chalo Assembly” protest organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Unemployed JAC demanding job notifications and youth welfare measures turned tense on Thursday at Indira Park Dharna Chowk.

Despite midnight preventive arrests across districts, DYFI leaders and unemployed youth managed to march towards the Assembly, leading to clashes with police.

Protesters accused the Congress government of betraying its election promises. They recalled that the party had pledged to fill two lakh jobs annually, implement a job calendar, provide unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 per month, and establish a Youth Commission. However, in 29 months of governance, only 67,000 jobs have been filled, leaving nearly two lakh vacancies unaddressed.

DYFI State President Kota Ramesh and Secretary Anaganti Venkatesh condemned police attacks and alleged that the government was running a regime of repression under the guise of public governance.

They demanded the immediate release of arrested leaders, including Unemployed JAC Convener RL Murthy, who was detained during a rally at Osmania University.

Speakers criticised the government for ignoring unemployment issues in the recent budget, failing to mention the job calendar or unemployment allowance. They also accused the administration of neglecting self-employment schemes, like Rajiv Yuva Vikasam. DYFI leaders warned that if job notifications are not issued immediately, statewide agitations will intensify.

During the Assembly siege, DYFI leaders, including Kota Ramesh and Raju, sustained injuries in police action. Arrested leaders were shifted to Afzalgunj and Nampally police stations. In protest against police assaults and illegal arrests, DYFI announced that effigies of the government will be burnt across the state tomorrow and the day after.