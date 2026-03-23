Eatala castigates CM for replicating KCR’s land pooling policies in state

Hyderabad: BJP MP Etela Rajender criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during a protest at Koheda village, accusing him of continuing the controversial land pooling policies initiated by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Rajender alleged that poor farmers, including SC, ST and BC communities, who have cultivated assigned lands for generations, are being forcibly deprived of their rights. He reminded that earlier governments had conducted inquiries and issued pattas to these families, making their right to enjoy the land permanent, even if they cannot sell it.

He condemned the government’s scheme of taking one acre of land and returning only 400 square yards, calling it “anti-poor” and “unjust.” He warned that police should not act against protesting villagers under political pressure, stating: “Policemen are meant to protect justice, not to suppress the poor.”

Rajender demanded immediate compensation for farmers of Shaavukaru Gutta and Koheda lands, stressing that the government should negotiate with locals instead of imposing decisions. He cautioned Revanth Reddy that arrogance of power could lead to the same downfall faced by KCR, saying: “If you exploit the poor, people will pull down your rule just like they did with KCR.”

The BJP leader assured full support to Koheda farmers, promising that the party would stand by them if the government failed to provide justice. He urged Collector Narayana Reddy to intervene and ensure compensation is delivered without delay.

Rajender warned, “Today I came alone, tomorrow the entire BJP will stand with the poor. If you continue to oppress, you will face the same fate as your predecessor.”