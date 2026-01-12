Eatala gives 48-hour ultimatum over alleged land mafia in Medchal-Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: Tensescenes were witnessed on Sunday as Malkajgiri Member of Parliament Eatala Rajender visited Ekashila Nagar in Pocharam Municipality to meet victims of alleged land mafia encroachments. Addressing the residents, Rajender recalled that in 1985, 146 acres in Korremula village were divided into 2,086 plots, purchased primarily by small-scale employees, milk vendors, vegetable sellers, and workers from the Singareni and electricity departments.

He alleged that a mafia gang, reportedly led by an individual named Venkatesh, exploited loopholes in revenue records and colluded with corrupt officials to secure illegal pattas for 47 acres. This, he stated, marked the beginning of severe hardships for hundreds of families who had invested their life savings into these residential plots.

Rajender accused revenue officers and the police of supporting the mafia for monetary gain. He recounted that during a visit to the site last year, goons linked to the mafia threatened residents prior to his arrival. Despite his subsequent intervention with senior officials, including the Director General of Police and the District Collector, he claimed the issue has persisted. The MP expressed anger that officials continued to conduct surveys on land already confirmed as residential plots, allegedly acting under pressure from vested interests.

The MP condemned recent physical assaults on plot owners who resisted the surveys and warned that neither the mafia leaders nor complicit officials would be spared. “You cannot play with people’s lives. This is not limited to Ekashila Nagar—such exploitation is rampant across many areas,” he declared.

Rajender further criticised the state administration under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing it of failing to protect the lives and properties of citizens. He demanded accountability from the Collector and the Revenue Department, questioning their oversight of the ongoing irregularities. He noted that similar fears plague the GHMC limits in Hyderabad, where families are becoming afraid to invest in land due to mafia dominance.

Issuing a stern ultimatum, Rajender demanded that Venkatesh be booked for attempted murder and arrested within 24 hours. He warned that if authorities failed to act, BJP leaders, corporators, and MLAs would intensify their agitation within 48 hours. “Do not be afraid. We will stand by you and protect you,” he assured the residents, urging them to remain united against the exploitation.