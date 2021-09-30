Eatala hurting sentiments of Huzurabad people: Harish Rao

Karimnagar: BJP leader Eatala Rajender's statements were hurting Huzurabad people's dignity and sentiments, alleged Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Addressing Vysya Athmeeya Sammelanam at Jammikunta in the district on Thursday, he maintained that the TRS party did nothing wrong to Rajender and always stood firm with him. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave many opportunities to Eatala and helped his political growth, he pointed out.

Harish Rao said that Rajender was not even a public representative at the time of contesting against Damodar Reddy and not involved in social service. Rajender was making derogatory comments against KCR, who gave him political life, he noted.

The Minister said, "Before the launch of Rythu Bandhu scheme at Shalapalli, the CM said that Eatala Rajender is like his younger brother and his right hand. But now, Rajender wants to bury KCR. How could people trust Eatala, who speaks in such a manner against those, who helped him to grow," Harish Rao questioned.

Reminding that five years ago, the government sanctioned construction of 4,000 double bedroom houses but Rajender did not constructed even a single house, the Minister stressed that the TRS party will win Huzurabad by-election with public support.

Harish Rao assured that the promise of setting up Vysya Corporation would soon be delivered. The government would take the responsibility of helping the poorest of the poor in Vysyas and would build houses for the landless, he said.