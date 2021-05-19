Eatala OC in Hyderabad, BC in Huzurabad: Minister Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar alleged that former Minister Eatala Rajender is OC in Hyderabad and BC in Huzurabad, but he (Kamalakar) is the true son of BC community. He came heavily against former Minister Eatala Rajender and demanded him to resign for his MLA post and let the public decide in the next elections.

Speaking to the media, Minister Kamalakar asked Eatala, who once said that the MLA post was not at all important to him, as to why he was still holding the post even after sacked from the cabinet post.

'Why he is not resigning when all the people are behind him? Why he is not seeking judgment from people? he questioned.

He asked Eatala Rajender that when has such confidence and faith in the people of Huzurabad, he must decide whether he is fighting for self-respect or for self-deception.

Quoting Eatala statement that the entire Karimnagar was transformed into a burial ground and a Minister (indirectly pointing Gangula) was not paying tax, Minister Kamalakar questioned the former Minister whether he enquired or stopped more than 30 granite quarries in Huzurabad, which were there from 2004. "As a cabinet Minister, did you ever try to speak about granite quarries in front of the media," he questioned the former Health Minister.

Gangula Kamalakar challenged that he is ready to pay five times more than the tax if anyone proves that he was not paying taxes. Stating that the officials have confirmed that the lands that Eatala claimed don't belong to him, Gangula challenged Eatala to hand over the lands to the government if he has self-respect.

Minister Kamalakar said that he is a true son of BC community and will not fear anyone. He questioned Eatala as to why he met Congress and BJP leaders after announcing that he (Eatala) already took a decision after having discussions with the people of his constituency. "Is this your plot to split the TRS?" he questioned. Gangula stated that he will try his level best to save and protect his party and they were proud to say that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as their leader.