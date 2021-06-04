Eatala Rajender Resigns To TRS Party And MLA Post

Former minister Eatala Rajender said he was sacked from the ministry without seeking an explanation. He announced that he is resigning the party membership, affiliated with 19-year-old. Rajender spoke at a media conference held at his residence in Shameerpet, a suburb of Hyderabad. He also resigned to his MLA post and he explained his role in the TRS party from the Telangana movement and the difficulties he faced to the media.

He recalled that he had resigned as an MLA many times for the self-respect of the people of Telangana. Of the 17 who resigned in the past, only seven had won. He says he had won no matter how many times B- Form has given by TRS. CM KCR's daughter was given a B-form but she lost.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, former minister Etela Rajender said that he had been sacked from the ministry overnight. He asked will the minister be prosecuted if an anonymous person writes the letter? "Actions were taken without even knowing what had happened. At least he was not asked for any explanation," Eatala said.