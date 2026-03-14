Eatala urges Railway Minister to modernise Bolarum station

Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking the urgent development of Bollaram Railway Station. He highlighted its importance as a key transport hub for thousands of daily commuters, students, employees, and industrial workers.

In a statement on Friday, Eatala Rajender emphasised that Bollaram station plays a crucial role in connecting the northern parts of Hyderabad with other areas of the city. He noted that with the rising number of passengers, the existing infrastructure, including platforms, waiting halls, and ticketing facilities, is inadequate to meet current demand.

He stressed that modernisation is essential to ensure both safety and convenience for travellers. Eatala Rajender requested that Bollaram station be included under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which focuses on upgrading railway stations with modern facilities and improved connectivity.

He stated that inclusion in the scheme would bring better amenities, smoother operations, and enhanced travel comfort for passengers. He further pointed out that the development of Bollaram station would not only benefit local residents but also strengthen the overall railway network in Hyderabad, supporting the growing transport needs of the city.

Eatala Rajender urged the Railway Minister to take immediate steps to initiate the modernisation project, ensuring that the station evolves into a well-equipped hub capable of handling increasing passenger traffic effectively.