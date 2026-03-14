Eateries turn to firewood as LPG shortage hits hotel business

Nalgonda / Suryapet: While government is claiming that there is no shortage of cooking gas in the State, the ground reality is quite different as besides households, restaurants and hotels are suffering due to unavailability of LPG.

Particularly in Nalgonda district, a severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders is taking a heavy toll on the hotel and food business. Over the past few days, disruption in the supply of commercial gas cylinders has pushed restaurants, tea stalls, and tiffin centres in the district headquarters toward closure.

While domestic gas cylinders are still available, the non-availability of commercial cylinders has left hotel owners in a difficult situation. Many business owners say they are struggling to manage high shop rents and wages for workers without regular business operations.

In some cases, hotels have been forced to return to traditional cooking methods. Well-known establishments such as Venkataramana Bar and Restaurant in Nalgonda have reportedly started cooking on firewood stoves due to the shortage of LPG. This has created uncomfortable working conditions for cooks and staff, who are facing problems from heavy smoke and heat.

The crisis is affecting both customers and business owners, leading to financial losses on both sides. Traders in the district are urging the government and concerned authorities to intervene immediately and restore the supply of commercial LPG cylinders.

Meanwhile, acting on credible information, Suryapet town police and Special Branch officials conducted inspections at a shop in the PSR Centre area. During the raid, 41 illegally stored gas cylinders were seized. According to District SP Narasimha (IPS), the seized stock included 21 domestic cylinders and 20 commercial cylinders.

Police registered a case against the person involved in the illegal storage and warned that strict legal action will be taken against those creating artificial shortages, selling domestic cylinders for commercial use, or hoarding gas illegally. Authorities also appealed to the public not to panic, stating that sufficient gas stocks are available and supply will continue through authorized agencies as per regulations.