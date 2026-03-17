  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Economist Arvind Subramanian meets CM to discuss TG finances

  • Created On:  17 March 2026 11:17 AM IST
Economist Arvind Subramanian meets CM to discuss TG finances
X

Renowned economist Arvind Subramanian paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the Assembly chambers today. During the meeting, Subramanian provided valuable suggestions to strengthen the financial condition of the state. He emphasised the need for Telangana to move forward in a planned and strategic manner to bolster state finances.

Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka briefed him on reforms introduced in the power sector, stamps and registrations, and GST matters. They discussed expenditure in the energy sector, revenue generation from registrations, and tax estimations in detail.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, and other senior officials were also present during these significant financial deliberations aimed at economic growth.

Tags

Arvind SubramanianRevanth ReddyTelangana FinancesEconomic ReformsBhatti VikramarkaState Economy
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Elderly couple found dead in Bengal's Haridevpur; suicide note recovered

Elderly couple found dead in Bengals Haridevpur; suicide note recovered

National News

More
Share it
X