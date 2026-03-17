Economist Arvind Subramanian meets CM to discuss TG finances

Renowned economist Arvind Subramanian paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the Assembly chambers today. During the meeting, Subramanian provided valuable suggestions to strengthen the financial condition of the state. He emphasised the need for Telangana to move forward in a planned and strategic manner to bolster state finances.

Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka briefed him on reforms introduced in the power sector, stamps and registrations, and GST matters. They discussed expenditure in the energy sector, revenue generation from registrations, and tax estimations in detail.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, and other senior officials were also present during these significant financial deliberations aimed at economic growth.