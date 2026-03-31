Efforts on to tackle auto LPG shortage, says Uttam

Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday stated that the state government is exploring all options to overcome the shortage of auto-gas supplies affecting the urban transport system in Hyderabad.

The Minister chaired an emergency meeting with senior government officials and representatives from major LPG suppliers, including IOCL, Go Gas, Total Energies (France), Super Gas, and Prime Gas. He reviewed ways to step up public transport operations to address the crisis and said that a final decision on contingency measures would be taken after consultations with the Chief Secretary and briefing the Chief Minister on the ground realities of the auto-LPG supply situation.

Following his directions, Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Ravindra immediately sent a formal letter to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, requesting urgent intervention to scale up supplies and resolve the crisis. Public sector undertakings like IOCL and HPCL have also been asked to increase supplies to cover shortfalls faced by some private players. The Minister instructed Stephen Ravindra to engage directly with auto unions, explain the ground situation transparently, and urge calm. Officials have been directed to explore ways to scale up Hyderabad Metro Rail and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus operations to ease pressure on auto-rickshaws caused by the shortage.

The shortage has been triggered by delays of two to three days in vessel arrivals carrying imported LPG, compounded by the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East affecting global supply chains. Private companies source bulk LPG from ports such as Krishnapatnam, Jaigad (Maharashtra), Mumbai, and terminals in Tamil Nadu.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy stressed that all measures are being taken to stabilise urban transport and ensure smooth operations for commuters during the ongoing Auto-LPG shortage.