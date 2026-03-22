Eid-ul-Fitr brings together communities in spirit of harmony

Karimnagar: Eid-ul-Fitrwas celebrated with deep devotion and enthusiasm across the joint Karimnagar district on Saturday, with large numbers of Muslims gathering at Eidgahs and mosques to offer special prayers.

Places of worship witnessed heavy crowds in the morning as the faithful participated in mass prayers and listened to religious messages delivered by scholars. Prominent gatherings were reported at Rekurthi Saleh Nagar and Chintakunta, along with several other localities including Mukarampura, Subhash Nagar, Gandhi Road, Karkhanagadda, Thigala Gutta Pally, Bommakal, and Sitarampur.

Karimnagar Eidgah teacher and noted Islamic scholar Mufti Mohammad Ghiyas Mohiuddin, while delivering the Eid-ul-Fitr message, said that the holy month instils discipline, promotes moral values, and strengthens unity in diversity. He emphasised that fasting nurtures compassion, sacrifice, and a sense of responsibility towards the underprivileged.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the authorities to ensure smooth conduct of the festival. Traffic police managed vehicle parking at designated grounds, while officials from the Municipal Corporation, electricity, and health departments ensured essential services.

Several leaders from different political parties extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings at Eidgahs, exchanging “Eid Mubarak” with the public. Government Whip and Peddapalli MLA Vijayaramana Rao, along with Karimnagar Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam, also participated in the celebrations at Ahle Hadis Eidgah.