Elaborate arrangements in place for Sri Rama Navami festivities: Tummala

Bhadrachalam: Comprehensive arrangements have been made at the renowned Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple, popularly known as “Dakshina Ayodhya,” for the Sri Rama Navami celebrations beginning on Friday, said Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao after inspecting the arrangements at Mithila Stadium, the venue for the celestial wedding (Kalyanam) and Maha Pattabhishekam of Lord Sri Rama on Thursday.

The Minister directed officials to ensure effective coordination among all departments so that devotees, including VIPs and VVIPs, do not face any inconvenience.

He said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will attend the ceremony on behalf of the State government and offer silk clothes and sacred pearls (Mutyala Talambralu) to the presiding deity.

The celestial wedding will be held on Friday between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm, while the Maha Pattabhishekam will take place at the same time on March 28. All necessary arrangements have been completed in view of the expected large number of devotees from across the country and abroad, he said.

The Minister added that the State government has sanctioned Rs 351 crore for the development of the temple. The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for development works after the Kalyanam ceremony.

Steps are being taken to improve road, rail and water transport connectivity to Bhadrachalam, including plans to enhance connectivity between Amaravati and Jagdalpur. Efforts are also underway to develop the temple town into a major tourist destination.

Earlier, District Collector Ankith held a review meeting with officials and directed them to focus on arrangements such as talambralu counters, prasadam distribution, sanitation, drinking water supply and

medical facilities.