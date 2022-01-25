Elderly man from Mumbai held for trying to buy minor girl in Hyderabad

An elderly man from Mumbai was arrested by the by the Hyderabad police for trying to buy a 14-year-old girl for Rs 3 lakh to look after him. The police took eight people into custody including the girl's mother and grand mother from Balapur on Sunday night.



The police said that the man Syed Althaf Ali (61) divorced his wife six years ago and was looking for a young girl to look after him. Some friends of Ali introduced Akeel Ahmed from Balapur who found a minor girl. They met the girl's mother and grandmother who demanded Rs 5 lakh to give away their daughter.

However, Ali said that he did not want to pay more than Rs 3 lakh and the deal did not work out.

Later, the girl's family fell into financial trouble after their uncle had an accident and needed money. The mother contacted Ali again and agreed to sell for Rs 3 lakh. When Ali met the family in Balapur to finalise the deal, the police arrested him and eight others to buy the girl.

The elderly man was booked under IPC sections 370, 370 (A) r/w 511, Section 17 of the POCSO Act and Section 3&5 of Immoral Traffic Prevention Act (PITA).